Student Spotlight: Jan. 15, 2022

Josie DeHart of Fruita was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at University of Wisconsin — Whitewater.

Angela Johnson of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Canon Kreidler of Grand Junction and Sarah Wagler of Rifle were named to the fall 2021 semester dean's list at Abilene Christian University, in Abilene, Texas.

Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.