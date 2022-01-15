Josie DeHart of Fruita was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at University of Wisconsin — Whitewater.

Angela Johnson of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Canon Kreidler of Grand Junction and Sarah Wagler of Rifle were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Abilene Christian University, in Abilene, Texas.

