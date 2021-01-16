Holy Family graduate Kiedra Hall of Fruita was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Whittier College in Whittier, California.
Reganne McIntire of Cedaredge and Elijah Etter of Paonia were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
Rayanne Patterson of Fruita was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
Cora Severs of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jacob Weaver of Fruita has accepted the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the fall 2021 semester at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Ridgway park scholarships available
The Friends of Ridgway State Park Inc. is offering two $2,000 scholarships to college students who have completed at least one semester of post-secondary education. Applicants must have graduated from high schools in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel or Ouray counties and be enrolled in studies leading to a degree in environmental/biological sciences or equivalent.
The completed application deadline is April 30. Applications can be obtained from the Ridgway State Park Office, by calling 970-626-5822 or emailing johnorglenda@q.com.
n
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.