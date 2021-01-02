Connor Meredith, a 2015 graduate of Palisade High School and 2019 graduate of CU Boulder, was named to the spring 2020 semester deans list at CU Boulder, where he is a current PhD candidate, studying mathematics.
Area students were named to undergraduate honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester at Montana State University. Brandon Kennedy of Clifton, Alexis Beller of Delta, Scott Dietel of Grand Junction, and Kael Van Buskirk of Montrose were named to the president’s list. Dylan Kessler of Grand Junction and Daniel Hurford and Gavriel Lightsey, both of Montrose, were named to the dean’s list.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.