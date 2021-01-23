Connor Meredith, a 2015 graduate of Palisade High School and 2019 graduate of CU Boulder, was named to the spring 2020 semester deans list at CU Boulder, where he is a current PhD candidate, studying mathematics.
Grand Junction High School senior Israel Lane was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years to attend Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, beginning with the fall 2021 semester. The scholarship is awarded based on academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Area students were named to undergraduate honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester at Montana State University. Brandon Kennedy of Clifton, Alexis Beller of Delta, Scott Dietel of Grand Junction, and Kael Van Buskirk of Montrose were named to the president’s list. Dylan Kessler of Grand Junction and Daniel Hurford and Gavriel Lightsey, both of Montrose, were named to the dean’s list.
Elijah Etter of Paonia earned a bachelor’s degree Dec. 18 during virtual commencement ceremonies at Chadon State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
Tyler Boggs of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester honor roll at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Montrose High School graduate Mariah Trujillo was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.
Megan King of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Colorado Mesa University.
Area students were named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah: Holly Jenkins of Eckert; Sydney Bell of Fruita; Matt Meyers of Mesa; and Georgia Swelstad, Emily Moore, Nolan Acree and Brittany Lauer, all of Grand Junction.
Area students earned degrees in December from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Students from Clifton are Mariah Cordova, bachelor of arts in elementary education; Chance Davis, bachelor of music education in music education; and Cristen McGregor, bachelor of science in chemistry. Students from Grand Junction are Candi Diaz, specialist in education in ed leadership special ed admin and Margaret Perry, bachelor of science in human services. Katey Laurita of Delta earned a master of arts in educational psychology, Ryan Carroll of Montrose earned a master of music in music and Kellyann Romero of Rifle earned a bachelor of science in dietetics.
