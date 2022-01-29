- Area students earned degrees recently, from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Justin Krein of Rifle earned a master of arts in educational leadership and Kristen Poland of New Castle, earned a master of arts in teaching in education. Grand Junction residents Anna Blackford, earned a bachelor of science in biological sciences, cum laude; Kiernan Forster, a bachelor of arts in psychology; Brenna Graves, a bachelor of science in business administration; Janelle Jones, a bachelor of science in nursing; and Kaylie Thompson, a bachelor of science in business administration.
- Grace Enriquez of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
- Liam Brannan of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
- Scott Goebel of Palisade earned a juris doctor degree recently from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
- Kate Hudak of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
- Michaela C. Fessler of Fruita was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
- Jared Johnson of Eckert was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.
- John Pennington of Fruita earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree from University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
- Lizi Barsness of Glenwood Springs and Lily MacCachran of Grand Junction were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
- Kyle Propst of Mesa was named to the fall 2021 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation is accepting applications for a variety of scholarships available to students residing in western Colorado.
A total of 33 different scholarship funds are available to students through one online application at wc-cf.org. Scholarships range from $500 to more than $5,000 and many are renewable for up to four years. Criteria varies from financial need, to GPA scores, to chosen field of study and covers both four-year degree programs and vocational institutions.
The deadline to apply is March 4. Call Deirdre McLoughlin at 970-243-3767 for information.
