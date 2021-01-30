Natalie Weber of Grand Junction was the 2020 recipient of the James E. and Barbara L. Murphy Award for exceptional journalistic writing by a graduating senior in The John W. Gallivan Program in Journalism, Ethics, and Democracy at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Weber is employed as a journalist at the Tampa Bay Times in Tampa, Florida.
Kyle Propst of Mesa was named to the fall 2020 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Melissa Weber of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
Emily Beaudoin of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
Josie DeHart of Fruita, was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at University of Wisconsin, in Whitewater, Wisconsin .
Max Marsh of Grand Junction earned fall 2020 semester honors from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.
Bridget Miller of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Grace Ooley of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Central, Fruita tops in female diversity
Central High School and Fruita Monument High School earned The AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award from the College Board AP for their work in closing the gender gap in the computer science world.
The award is earned by schools where at least half of all students who took the AP Computer Science Principles course at the school in 2019–20 are female, or the percentage of female students who took the AP Computer Science Principles Exam was equal to or greater than the percentage of female students enrolled at the school.
Two regional colleges win large grant
A joint proposal from Colorado Northwestern Community College and Colorado Mountain College was among the recipients of awards in the second round of Response, Innovation, and Student Equity Fund.
The $2.9 million RISE grant is the largest grant awarded in this cycle and focuses on expanding concurrent enrollment offerings to the 10,500 high school students in the schools’ combined service area.
The RISE funds will allow CNCC to upgrade and improve equipment at partner high schools and, along with a new mobile STEM lab, will enable CNCC to offer a higher quality and broader range of college level classes to concurrent enrollment students in its local high schools, a news release said.
Enrollment open for Challenge Program
Students going into sixth grade in the fall are encouraged to apply now for East Middle School’s Challenge Program.
The program offers a rigorous, high-quality curriculum for gifted middle school students. Students in the program take all core classes together and attend electives with other students at East.
Students typically apply once as fifth-graders to enter the program as sixth-graders, though they can apply for seventh or eighth grade if they were not accepted for sixth grade.
Family Q&A meetings took place earlier this week and a recording of the meetings can be viewed at any time. Applications must be submitted online by 3 p.m. Feb. 26. Notification letters will be mailed March 31.
Go to sites.google.com/a/d51schools.org/ems-challenge-program for information and to apply.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.