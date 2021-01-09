Leadership camp taking applications
The deadline is Jan. 13 for high school juniors and seniors to apply for an all-expenses paid trip to attend the Colorado Youth Tour or the Cooperative Leadership Camp.
Grand Valley Power is sponsoring three high school juniors or seniors to attend the annual events during next summer break. This is a great opportunity for local, young leaders to experience a once-in-a-lifetime trip, a news release said.
The Colorado Youth Tour experience is new this year. Normally, this trip includes travel to Washington D.C., however, for the health and safety of participating students, the Colorado Electric Educational Institute Board of Directors has decided to shift to an in-state adventure instead due to many variables with planning such a large event. Students who are selected for the Colorado Youth Tour will have a busy itinerary with experiences that include a tour of the state Capitol, Denver Mint and river rafting.
GVP will sponsor one all-expense paid trip for The Colorado Youth Tour, happening June 15-20 and two all-expense paid trips to the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp, July 17-22, at the Glen Eden Resort, Colorado.
Applications are open to current high school students who will be at least 16 years of age by the trip or camp selected, and to whose parents or legal guardians are members of Grand Valley Power. Students are required to submit a 500-word essay and completed application. Applications are online at gvp.org/youth-leadership-programs or at high school counseling offices.
