Maronda D. Blankenship of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in education, ECU/elementary education apprentice, magna cum laude, from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
Desire Smith of Austin, Haley Stacy of Hotchkiss and Nishiko Thelen of Meeker graduated in a virtual commencement ceremony May 29 from Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Cora Severs of Grand Junction, a neuroscience major at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences, in Lexington, Kentucky, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the university.
Trevor Myers of Delta was named to the honorable mention roll for the spring 2020 semester at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.
Angelina Cagle of Rifle was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Benjamin Arja of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. He will begin work this fall on a master’s degree in biomedical sciences at CSU.
Noelle Guzman (De Puey), a 2010 Grand Junction High School graduate, earned a master’s degree in data analytics, magna cum laude, from Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
