Area students earned degrees recently from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater Oklahoma. Jacob Edward Lane Smith, a 2016 Meeker High School graduate, earned a BSET fire protection and safety engineering technical degree, and Jennifer Rebecca Martinez, a 2014 Hotchkiss High School graduate, earned a BSBA in general business and a BSHS in human development and family science, magna cum laude.
Madison Strychalski, a 2017 graduate of Palisade High School, graduated in May from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in legal studies. She works for the Office of the Arapahoe County District Attorney in Centennial.
Area students were named to the spring 2020 Scholastic Honor Roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. From Grand Junction, Jessica S. Stouder, a sophomore biology major; from Montrose, Matthew J. Trzebiatowski, a junior natural resources major; and from Palisade, Greta A. Van Calcar, a senior renewable materials major.
Mariah Trujillo, a Montrose High School graduate, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.
Lyndee Ortega, a graduating senior at Fruita Monument High School, received a PEO Colorado State Scholarship. Ortega will attend Colorado Mesa University studying forensic science and biology.
Kierra Hall of Fruita, a 2016 Palisade High School graduate, graduated cum laude from Savannah College of Arts and Design, in Savannah, Georgia.
