Caprock Academy graduate Katelyn Fry of Grand Junction earned academic distinction for the spring 2022 semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Area students earned degrees recently from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Avery Walker of Fruita earned a bachelor of arts in elementary education, cum laude; Fatima Rodriguez of Hotchkiss, a bachelor of science in human services; and Benjamin Romero of Rifle, a bachelor of arts in history.
From Montrose, Cinthia Cortez earned a bachelor of arts in journalism, summa cum laude; Triston Harrison, bachelor of science in recreation, tourism, and hospitality, magna cum laude; and Kaylin McBride, bachelor of science in sport and exercise science.
Students from Grand Junction are Melody Jacobsen, bachelor of music education, cum laude; Destini Jagger, bachelor of arts in elementary education; Victoria Lautzenheiser, bachelor of science in nursing; Kellsie Mandeville, bachelor of science in audiology and speech-language sciences; Megan McDonald, bachelor of arts in criminology and criminal justice; Amber McElwee, doctor of education in educational studies; Olivia Nikkari, bachelor of science in mathematics, magna cum laude; Carmen Ponce, master of arts in mathematics; and Kayla Stoneburner, bachelor of music education, cum laude.
Liam Brannan of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
