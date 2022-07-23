Bennet Bayliss of Montrose graduated May 13 with honors from Montana State University.
Holly Jenkins of Eckert earned a bachelor of science degree in economics in spring 2021 and Yaneli Morales of Delta earned a masters of education degree in educational leadership and policy in spring of 2022, from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jeremy Rice of Fruita was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Young Harris College in Young Harris, Georgia.
Canon Kreidler of Grand Junction graduated with a bachelor of business administrating in marketing and Sarah Wagler of Rifle graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in child and family services in May from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
Andrea Katherine Fiegel Hamilton of Palisade graduated in May with a master of library science degree with a concentration in Youth Services, from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.
School supply drop-off
Credit Union of Colorado is collecting donated school supplies at each of its 18 branches throughout the state and will donate the supplies to help support local students, teachers and schools.
School supplies such as crayons, pencils, scissors and paper can be dropped off through July 27, at the local branch, at 202 Main St. Supplies will be donated to the School District 51 Foundation and distributed to local schools.
Apply for meal benefits
School District 51 invites parents to apply for meal benefits for their child online at MySchoolApps.com.
Households who meet the income guidelines listed at the website may qualify.
“With the USDA ending free school meals for any student regardless of household income, it’s more important than ever that families apply for free or reduced-price school meals if they meet income eligibility requirements to ensure that no child goes hungry,” a news release said.
Free or reduced-price school meal applications can also qualify your family for a waiver of student fees and testing fees, bus passes, and utility discounts, the release said. In addition, the percentage of free and reduced-price school meal-eligible students in a school helps determine funding for after-school programs, nutrition programs, and instructional services.
“Healthy, well-fed students are better prepared for learning, perform better academically, and have fewer behavioral issues in the classroom.”