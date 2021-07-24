Wyatt Pickett of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, Missouri.
Zoe Stanek of Grand Junction and Gretchen Kowalczyk of Palisade were named to the fall 2020 and spring 2021 term dean’s lists at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Area students were named to the 2020–21 honors list and dean’s list at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Honors list mentions go to Elena Niermann of Hotchkiss; Shelby Gross and Triston Harrison, both of Montrose; Alyssa Grajalez of New Castle; Soledad Almanza of Olathe; Bella Findley of Palisade; and Nicole Jefferis and Derek McJunkin, both of Paonia.
Grand Junction students on the list are Anna Blackford, Janelle Heiden, Olivia Nikkari, Yaima Rosado and Zach Rush.
Dean’s list mentions go to Katie King of Austin; Mikayla Braden of Clifton; Elsie Vazquez of Hotchkiss; Cinthia Cortez of Olathe; Nora Dransfield of Paonia; Danielle Whaley of Rifle; and Lee Congour, Hope Morris and Lydia Silva, all of Montrose.
Grand Junction students named to the dean’s list are Elise Shoemaker, Brenna Graves, Emily Harris and Marissa Siemers.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.