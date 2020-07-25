n Bridget Miller of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
n Anna Hartman of Montrose was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
n Wyatt Pickett of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2020 honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri.
