Madison S. Harris of Grand Junction and Joshua J. Erkman of Loma were named to the Spring 2021 semester scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Baylor University in Waco, Texas, celebrated graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021 in May. Area students who earned degrees are Sarah Lenae Yocum of Austin, bachelor of arts in international studies from the College of Arts & Sciences; Marissa Carlson of Delta, MM, performance, Graduate School, May 2020; Kadan D. Cummings of Grand Junction, BSED, exercise physiology, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, May 2020; Avery May Hill of Grand Junction BSN, nursing, Louise Herrington School of Nursing, May 2020; Katy E. Parsons, Hotchkiss, BSED, integrated studies, School of Education, May 2020; Kellyn Diane Alexander, Montrose, MSW, social work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, May 2020; Joseph Addison Kosht of Rifle, BS, chemistry, College of Arts & Sciences, May 2020.
Angelina Cagle of Rifle was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Austin Mullenix of Fruita earned the master of library and information science degree from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia.
Fruita Monument High School graduate Coy Sears was selected by Grand Valley Power as the recipient of the 2021 Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship.
Available to any Mesa County resident who is pursuing a career in the electric lineworker industry and attending WCCC, the scholarship is awarded to one qualified applicant who demonstrates strong academic performance and leadership within the community.
Sears graduated from FMHS in December 2020. During his junior year of high school, he attended WCCC full time while he became certified in emergency medical response. He was also an active member of the National High School Rodeo Association and Tri-County Rodeo Team for five years. Sears also volunteered with the Grand Junction Fire Department where he learned skills that will complement his career as an electric lineworker.
Sitori Carver of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Karsen L. Kreidler of Grand Junction and Cobe L. Clark of Palisade were named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com,by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.