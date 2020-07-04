Emily Dolloff-Holt of Austin was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. She is majoring in anthropology.
Claire Corbasson of Delta and Svea Elisha of Grand Junction were named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Javan Yeager of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Spencer Fox, a 2016 Fruita Monument High School graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with honors from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. Fox was also on the dean’s list during the four years he attended. He plans to work toward his master’s and doctorate in psychology.
The University of Utah conducted a virtual commencement ceremony April 30 that included area students. Degrees went to Janell Coleman of Grand Junction, bachelor’s degrees in anthropology and international studies; Taneil Dodsworth of Cedaredge, audiology; Jacob Lapkin of Grand Junction, bachelor’s degree in economics; Maranda Mumm of Olathe, bachelor’s degree in linguistics; Hannah Peterson of Glenwood Springs, bachelor’s degree in health promotion and education; and Makenna Terrell of Olathe, nursing degree.
Area students were named to the 2019–20 dean’s list of distinction at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Those students are Mikayla Braden, Chance Davis and Kaya Parsons, all of Clifton; Avery Walker of Fruita; Bailee Campbell of Hotchkiss; Lee Congour, Cassidy Gray, Triston Harrison and Lydia Silva, all of Montrose; Alyssa Grajalez of New Castle; Soledad Almanza and Cinthia Cortez, both of Olathe; Kianna Miller of Rifle; Olivia Oldham of Silt; Mariah Cordova of Whitewater; and Malaika Michel-Fuller, Aaron Moreno, Olivia Nikkari, Yaima Rosado, Sydney Spomer and Kyra Yenter, all of Grand Junction.
Students named to UNC’s 2019–20 dean’s honor roll are: Karah Kinnett of Delta; Jenna Leasure of Fruita; Elena Niermann and Colby Simpson, both of Hotchkiss; Ashley Cox and Micah Thole, both of Montrose; Riley Barela and Juan Chavez, both of Olathe; Bella Findley of Palisade; Nora Dransfield and Derek McJunkin, both of Paonia; Savanna Steinhoff and Danielle Whaley, both of Rifle; and Taelor Blakesley, Alissa Ehlers, Mariah Ehlers, Emily Harris, Melody Jacobsen, Elise Shoemaker, Jessica Smith, Maxwell Solko and Brooklyn Stewart, all of Grand Junction.
