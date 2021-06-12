Josiah Newton of Grand Junction graduated with high honors recently with a an associate of science degree for nursing from Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota.
Mariah Truijillo of Montrose was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.
Tyler Boggs of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Christopher Hesser of Rifle earned a master of science in computer science from George Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Truth Hafey of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester president’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Emily Beaudoin of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
Hannah Olsson of Grand Junction graduated recently with a bachelor of arts degree in English and creative writing from University of Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, in Iowa City, Iowa. Olsson was named to the deans and presidents lists for the spring 2021 semester at the university
The Grand Junction Branch of the American Association of University Women awarded the AAUW Western Colorado Community College Scholarship to Kayda Hunter, who is majoring in sustainable agriculture at Western Colorado Community College. The scholarship is awarded to a full-time female student enrolled in a non-traditional major at WCCC and the $1,000 scholarship is for the 2021–22 academic year.
Western Colorado Community Foundation committed $179K in scholarship awards
The Western Colorado Community Foundation has committed $179,000 in scholarship awards to support 19 Mesa County students to attend four-year universities or vocational training. Scholarships awarded to students are:
Caddo Scholarship: Davian Sandoval and Erin Kelly
Fruita Rotary Club (Mike Williams) Scholarship: Erin Kelly
Fruita Rotary Club (Marge Miller) Scholarship: Malia Recker
Kathy Pippenger Scholarship: Lisa Scott
Lew Goodhart Memorial Scholarship: Kristina Sines
Mastin Virgona Scholarship: Isabelle Williams and Erin Kelly
Plateau Valley Scholarship: Cahlea Dennison, Jack Shepardson, Wesleyette Shiflett and John Nichols
Waldeck Nursing Scholarship: Kathryn Ellis
Willson Education Scholarship: Avalon Brinton, Kamryn VonBurg, Mackenzie Wills, Elizabeth Ballard, Jose Salazar, Brooke Pettit and Gizel Dearcos
J Robert Young Scholarship: Grace Hann
