Grand Junction native Lt. Col. Steven B. McGunegle, U.S. Army, graduated June 5 from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies. Lt. Col. McGunegle graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1995 and the United States Military Academy in 1999. His next assignment is at the Headquarters Department of the Army.
Grace Ooley of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Carter Keegan of Hotchkiss was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York. Keegan is pursuing a degree in environmental studies.
Two Grand Junction residents graduated recently from the University of San Diego in San Diego, California. Elisse Etcheverry earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance and graduated magna cum laude. Zephyr Lacey earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts and performance studies and graduated magna cum laude.
Two Grand Junction residents graduated recently from Colorado College in Colorado Springs. Ella Hartshorn graduated cum laude with a degree in environmental science. India Hilty graduated magna cum laude with a degree in organismal biology and ecology.
