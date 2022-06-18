Student Spotlight: June 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Lily MacCachran of Grand Junction graduated magna cum laude last month with a bachelor of science degree in biology from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.Truth Hafey of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.Jared Johnson of Eckert was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.Kiersten Merriam of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.Sitori Carver of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of science, victim studies, from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.Rachel Hutchins of Fruita earned a bachelor of arts in sociology and Sam Rodriguez of Hotchkiss earned a bachelor of arts in economics from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.Jacob Weaver of Fruita was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dean's List Bachelor University Education Grand Junction Semester Spotlight Degree Fruita Recommended for you More from this section Montana receives major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden Sheep returning to graze on noxious weeds in the Missoula area next week High Hopes: Optimism Helps Women Live Longer Day Precip Temp Sat 54% 64° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/64° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 05:48:16 AM Sunset: 08:42:41 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sun 52% 55° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/55° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 05:48:24 AM Sunset: 08:42:57 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 4% 52° 83° Mon Monday 83°/52° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:48:35 AM Sunset: 08:43:12 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 5% 60° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/60° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:48:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:25 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 62° 90° Wed Wednesday 90°/62° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:01 AM Sunset: 08:43:35 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 62° 88° Thu Thursday 88°/62° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:45 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 38% 63° 92° Fri Friday 92°/63° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 05:49:34 AM Sunset: 08:43:52 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business