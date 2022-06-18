Lily MacCachran of Grand Junction graduated magna cum laude last month with a bachelor of science degree in biology from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Truth Hafey of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jared Johnson of Eckert was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kiersten Merriam of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

Sitori Carver of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of science, victim studies, from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Rachel Hutchins of Fruita earned a bachelor of arts in sociology and Sam Rodriguez of Hotchkiss earned a bachelor of arts in economics from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

Jacob Weaver of Fruita was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

