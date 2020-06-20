Taylor Voight of Crawford was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Voight majors in nursing.
Mary King of Grand Junction graduated magna cum laude in May with a mechanical engineering degree from Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
Garrison Corn of Grand Junction was named to the second semester 2020 dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona, Minnesota.
Callie Hale of Hotchkiss graduated in May from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.
Brayden Kelley of Fruita was awarded an $8,000 scholarship from the PGA WORKS Golf Management University Scholarship Program. Kelley will attend the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs as a student in the PGA Golf Management University Program class of 2024.
Nicholas Phillips of Grand Junction graduated recently from Colorado State University with a 3.80 GPA and a degree in biomedical sciences.
Hannah Olsson of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2020 semester president’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
