Anna Hartman of Montrose was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Area students earned degrees this spring from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. Derek Hrubes of Grand Junction earned a master of science degree and Dean VanWinkle of Whitewater earned a bachelor of science in agriculture.
Emily Hartman of Montrose was named to the spring 2021 semester president’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Ben Arja, a 2015 Grand Junction High School graduate, recently earned a master of science degree in biomedical sciences with human anatomy concentration, from Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
Holy Family School graduate Kiera Hall, of Fruita, was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Whittier College in Whittier, California.
Tyler Boggs of Grand Junction was named to the Lone Star Conference Commission’s honor roll at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. Boggs in majoring in finance at the university.
Area students earned degrees recently from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Tre Johnson of Delta, bachelor of arts in history; Emily Masar Price of Montrose, master of arts in special education; and Jade Rogers of Rifle, master of arts in mathematics.
Students from Grand Junction are Ben Alexander, doctor of education in educational leadership; Jordan Farber, bachelor of arts in criminology and criminal justice; Emily Harris, bachelor of arts in foreign language, cum laude; Logan Jensen, bachelor of arts in criminology and criminal justice; Aaron Moreno, bachelor of music education in music education, summa cum laude; Brooklyn Stewart, bachelor of science in sport and exercise science, magna cum laude; Tristyn Venn, bachelor of science in biological sciences; and Taylor Kochevar, master of arts in special education.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com,by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.