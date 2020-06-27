Hunter Kelchner of Grand Junction graduated recently with an associate of arts degree and an associate of science degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. Kelchner was also named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s honor roll.
The Shelter Insurance Foundation Konakis Insurance Agency LLC awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Palisade High School student Victoria Curry. Curry was selected by a committee of local high school officials and community leaders, based on her scholastic achievements and community activities.
Area students were named to honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. President’s list honors went to Brandon Kennedy of Clifton; Makenzie Fry of Delta; and Gavriel Lightsey and Kael Van Bus- kirk, both of Montrose. Dean’s list honors went to Cole Stumpf of Cedaredge; Benjamin Swain of Grand Junction; and Bennet Bayliss, Anna Burdick, Daniel Hurford and Heather Stevenson, all of Montrose.
Cole Spears of Grand Junction earned an associate of arts degree recently from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Area students earned degrees recently from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley: Alejandra Long of Delta, a bachelor’s degree in psychology, upper division honors; Francesca Lujan of Fruita, a bachelor’s degree in music; Colby Simpson of Hotchkiss, a bachelor’s degree in business administration, magna cum laude; Ashton Brown, Montrose, bachelor’s degree in psychology; Rachel Duncan, Montrose, bachelor’s degree in recreation, tourism, and hospitality; Cassidy Gray, Montrose, bachelor’s degree in special education, summa cum laude; Audra Hollis, Montrose, specialist in education in educational leadership; Kevin Anderle, New Castle, master’s degree in educational leadership; John Steele, New Castle, master’s degree in teaching in physical ed-physical activity leader; Kelly Bouwkamp, Nucla, master’s degree in special education; and Alicia Wilmore, Paonia, bachelor’s degree in elementary education, magna cum laude.
UNC graduates from Grand Junction are Anna Adair, master’s in special education; Riley Barela, bachelor’s in psychology and a bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice; Amanda Black, master’s in education leadership-special ed administration; Malcolm Davis-McDougal, bachelor’s in communication studies; Alissa Ehlers, bachelor’s in biological sciences, cum laude; Nicole Fuller, bachelor’s in dietetics; Lela Grosch, specialist in education in school psychology; Janelle Heiden, bachelor’s in sport and exercise science; Bryan Lester, bachelor’s in music; Malaika Michel-Fuller, bachelor’s in English, upper division honors, magna cum laude; JB Phillips, doctor of education in educational leadership; and Jessica Smith, bachelor’s in chemistry.
Grand Junction students earned degrees from University of Iowa in Iowa City Iowa. Kyle-Leigh Fitzwater earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and Madison Gurley earned a juris doctor of law degree.
Mikayla Shawn Hoskins of Montrose was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
McKenna Raimer, a 2016 graduate of Grand Junction High School, completed her understudies with honors on May 16 from the University of Iowa. She was a triple major, receiving a bachelor’s degree in criminology, law and justice and religious studies as well as a bachelor’s degree in medical anthropology. She will study at the University of Iowa College of Law beginning this fall.
Tanner Shields of Grand Junction was named to the winter/May term dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Reina Lopez, D.O., a 2000 Grand Junction High School graduate, graduated May 30 from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree. While at the school, Dr. Lopez received the school’s Student Government Association Character Award, a Leadership Award, the Cheryl and Michael Adelman Leadership Scholarship and military graduate recognition. Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Mesa State College in 2006. She will enter an internal medicine residence at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.
Kenna Brown, a 2013 Grand Junction High School graduate, has completed her master’s degree (technology) with distinction in biomedical sciences and engineering from Tampere University in Tampere, Finland.