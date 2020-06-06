2012 Palisade High School graduate Julia Shaver has graduated from University of New Mexico Law School.
Hotchkiss High School graduate Jennifer Rebecca Martinez was named to the spring 2020 semester honor roll at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Collier Westcott of Grand Junction received a sport and recreation management academic achievement award from Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
Area students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Fruita residents Sydney Bell and Shani Reis and Grand Junction residents Janell Coleman, Ariah Jansen-Booker, Jacob Lapkin and Emily Moore.
2016 Grand Junction High school graduate Samuel Shaver has graduated magna cum laude from the University of Colorado with a degree in aerospace engineering. He will continue to attend CU to complete his masters degree in aerospace engineering.
Janae Norman of Grand Junction presented a virtual project April 23, during the Fort Lewis College School of Arts and Sciences’ annual Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities Symposium. Norman’s project was titled “Attachment Styles and Stress: How do we cope?” and was supervised by faculty mentor Dr. Natasha Tidwell. The student participants were selected by their departments to represent the best undergraduate research and performances done at the college, located in Durango.
Students attending Colorado Northwestern Community College campuses in Rangely and Craig were among students chosen for the 2020 Student Excellence Awards through the Colorado Community College System. The students chosen are Adam Cooley, Robert Pappert, Rebekkah Watson, Samantha Lares and Jose Salazar Rentieria.
Elijah Etter of Paonia was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
