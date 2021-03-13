Rose Queally, a 2020 graduate of Caprock Academy, was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list in the honor’s program at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was also named a student ambassador.
Alexus Longo, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate and 2019 graduate of CU Boulder, was accepted into the 2021 PhD program at Binghamton University in Binghamton, New York. Longo will continue her psychology and neuroscience studies at the university.
Marisol Vendegna of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list at Colorado Mesa University.
Jaden Stewart of Fruita was named to the fall 2020 semester academic dean’s honor roll at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
Lisa Kuczmarski of Montrose earned a degree in general public administration from the College of Letters and Science at University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh.
Foundation awards grants
The District 51 Foundation awarded its seventh round of Professional Learning Grant Awards totaling $9,000 in grants to 28 School District 51 staff.
Proceeds were from the White Iced Celebration and other fundraising efforts. Grants ranged from $125 to $500 and the dollars will be used to purchase technology for students and professional learning for staff.
Go to the “news and events” tab at d51foundation.org for a list of grant award recipients.
Honors for college teachers
The Colorado Community College System honored more than 56 employees from its 13 colleges and system office, in the categories of Administrator, Classified, Faculty, and Adjunct-Instructor.
Colorado Northwestern Community College employees Jessica Wollman, Angie Kenney, Tiffany Douglas and Dwaine Chesser were among the honorees that represent unique talents, skills, perspectives, and heart needed to deliver high quality college programs, supportive services, and safe environments to thousands of students across the state and beyond, a news release said.
The event, normally hosted in March at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion, was celebrated online. Honorees received a personalized award package from CCCS with the support of event sponsor Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association.