Derek M. Shaver of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 dean’s honor roll at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
Ashlyn Plantiko of Grand Junction is conferred the title of Presidential Scholar having achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at CMU. She is a 2021 Grand Junction High School graduate studying criminal justice and business.
Kayli Plantiko of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at CMU. She is a 2019 Grand Junction High School graduate and is currently a part of the RN Nursing Program at CMU.
Apply for scholarships by April 15
The application for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships is open through April 15.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 scholarship to 10 students statewide, for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2022–23 school year. Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community. Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For information and access to this year’s application, go to cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
Kindergarten policies explained
School District 51 kindergarten students will start school this fall on Friday, Aug. 12. Registration for incoming kindergartners (who must turn 5 on or before Aug. 31) will begin July 20, with online registration. Parents/guardians will need a ParentVUE account to register online. Those without an account can call their child’s future school for help setting up a ParentVUE account. Once a parent or guardian has completed online registration, they providing the child’s birth certificate, the child’s immunization records and proof of address, such as a utility bill. Documents can be provided in person or electronically.
There will be no Kindergarten Roundup this spring, though individual schools may choose to host their own events later this summer. All grades K-12 will have open registration starting on the same date, July 20.
For information, go to d51schools.org and click on “Enrollment & Registration” under the “Parents” tab.
