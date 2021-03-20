Jacx Lee Johnson Power and Paige Nicole Harlow of New Castle and Htoo Ler Moo of Delta earned associate of science degrees Dec. 5, from Adams State University in Alamosa.
Kendall Mueller of Glenwood Springs and Rishi Lohar of Grand Junction earned the fall 2020 semester Dean’s Award with Distinction from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
Scholarships awarded up to $5,000
Students in Colorado are encouraged to apply for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships that will award a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students, for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021–22 school year.
The deadline to apply is April 15. Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic and the student must reapply each year. Go to cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships for information and access to this year’s application.
