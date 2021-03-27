ROTC and academy session is April 8
A U.S. Service Academy and ROTC online information session is planned for 5–7:30 p.m. April 8, featuring information on the five service academies.
This event provides the opportunity for parents and students to hear from representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the college Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy ROTC programs.
Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions. Students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.
The information session will discuss application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program, and serving as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces. Representatives of the Congressional Delegations will explain how they can assist students in gaining a nomination to a service academy.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at usafa-admissions.zoom.us/meeting/register/
After registering, you will be sent an email with instructions on how to join the meeting.