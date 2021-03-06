Tyler Boggs of Grand Junction, majoring in finance at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, was named to the fall 2020 semester athletic director’s honor roll at the university.
Janae Norman of Grand Junction graduated Dec. 4, magna cum laude with a degree in psychology from Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Canon Kreidler of Grand Junction and Sarah Wagler of Rifle were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Abilene Christian University at Abilene, Texas.
Connections Academy opens enrollment
Colorado Connections Academy has officially opened enrollment for the 2021–22 school year.
Colorado Connections Academy schools are a network of schools offering a tuition-free statewide online public school for K-12 students, a news release said.
“Colorado Connections Academy’s state-certified teachers work hard to foster meaningful connections by providing individualized student attention and a positive, engaging learning environment. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences, and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions,” the release said.
Families interested in Colorado Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student.
Go to connectionsacademy.com or call 800-382-6010 for information on the enrollment process and a list of enrollment events.
