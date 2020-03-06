Audrey Zako of Grand Junction and Jacob Phelan of Meeker were named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Gregory Tarman of Grand Junction earned a master’s degree in business administration in December from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Grand Junction and Clifton GOAL High School academic letter winners were announced recently. Those with a 4.0 GPA and higher are Jessica Gagler, William Simpson, Sabree Haut, Elissa Haut, Tabitha Yanez, Alexander Simpson, Elizabeth Booth, Joshua Barton, Collin Fossett, Aubrey Knudtson, Asher Bond and Snowden Hudgens. Those with a 3.5–3.99 GPA are Tallis Meehan, Colton Englen, Matthew Edman, Ashten Borchadt, Mirena Moreno and Katy Cox.
Youth Outside! grants are available
The Western Colorado Community Foundation announced a new funding opportunity to increase youth participation in organized outdoor activities.
The deadline for organizations to apply for The Community Grants for Youth Outside! is April 3. Funding is available to organizations that serve residents within the eight counties of Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan and Rio Blanco.
Grants fund target projects that directly help youth ages 12–18 to address stress and anxiety through organized outdoor activities. Focus areas include increasing opportunities for at-risk and low-income youth, engaging community members in mentoring youth through outdoor activities, and support for team building and youth leadership initiatives.
For information or to apply, go to wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking.
