PBS offering educational resources
Rocky Mountain Public Media is providing educational resources for children across the state who have been affected by COVID-19 school closures through its Rocky Mountain PBS (RMPBS) stations and digital presence at rmpbs.org.
In response to needs expressed by educators and caregivers, this initiative will provide all students with access to free educational resources at home, both on-air and online, regardless of their broadband access.
RMPBS offers STEAM-focused content on-air from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. for ages 6 and older. These programs include “History Detectives,” “NOVA,” “Nature” and other PBS programs and documentaries focused on science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.
For children ages 2 and older, RMPBS offers programs like “Wild Kratts,” “Peg + Cat” and “SciGirls” from 6–8 a.m. The educational PBS KIDS programming will continue to be available all day on the PBS KIDS subchannel or the free PBS KIDS Video or Games apps.
For information about how to access channels based on location, go to rmpbs.org/channels.
