Hannah Allen of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2019 semester academic dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California.
Reannon Nelsie Burska of Palisade earned an associate’s degree Dec. 14 from Adams State University in Alamosa.
Jasmine Gonzalez of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology-clinical psychology on Dec. 14 from Adams State University in Alamosa.
Juniper Ridge opens enrollment
Juniper Ridge Community School is accepting open enrollment applications for kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2020–21 school year.
Because the nature of the Waldorf-inspired school’s curriculum is different from what is offered in standard district schools, Juniper Ridge requires attendance at an enrollment tour and information meeting prior to submitting an enrollment form. To pre-register for an enrollment tour and information meeting, call the office at 986-8219.
Enrollment applications are due by March 31 to be included in the lottery drawing that will take place April 3.
Enrollment information can be found at juniperridgeschool.org.
District 51 sponsors 2 counselor events
School District 51 will host two more Coffee with a Counselor events in March and April to help people understand how school counselors play a critical role in supporting students.
Events will be from 3:30–5 p.m. on March 25 at the Fruita Starbucks and from 3:30–5 p.m. April 29 at the North Avenue Starbucks.
Previous gatherings have taken place at the Clifton Starbucks.
“The community response at the Clifton Starbucks has been so welcoming that we want to include opportunities across the valley,” said Shauna Hobbs, District 51 coordinator of school counselors, in a news release.
Attendees can get a free sample of their favorite Starbucks beverage to sip while talking with a counselor.
Grant gives children a chance to bloom
The District 51 Foundation has announced a grant partnership with Bloom Where You Are Planted, providing K-12 students support with financial aid to allow them to pursue extracurricular activities.
The grant fund was created by the family of Karl Bloom, who recently died from a brain tumor.
“Karl’s life was an example to so many people about how to give back to your community. He was a dedicated local volunteer in Scouting, HOSA, and a band parent,” a news release said. The grant application to apply for funds can be found at d51foundation.org. The first round deadline is April 15.
Go to the website or call 254-5108 for information.
