Central High School student Davian Sandoval and Palisade High School student Gabriela Reitz were selected as 2021 recipients of the highly competitive Boettcher Scholarship. The scholarship gives a recipient up to $20,000 per year for four years to cover the costs of attending a Colorado college or university. Sandoval will use his Boettcher Scholarship to attend Colorado School of Mines. Reitz qualified for the scholarship but will instead attend Stanford University in California.
Saydie Ferris of Grand Junction was one of eight students selected for the Alumni Award of Excellence at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Students are nominated for the award by faculty and staff. Ferris is a double major in English and politics and government will graduate May 8.
Superintendent Scholars are selected
School District 51 announced its annual Superintendent Scholars earlier this week that comprises students who have earned a cumulative grade point average of at least 4.0 throughout high school.
Central High School students are Veronica Altop, Hannah Bair, Mary Beckstead, Jamie Brown, Katie Dennis, Lindsay Garrett, Jarod Green, Cayman Haltiner, Cambrie Holman, Caelan Jessop, Jackson Kull, Anthony Martinez, Kamryn Monroe, Anna Mueller, Chad Nilsen, Davian Sandoval, and Sadie Wattenberg.
Fruita Monument High School students are Raegan Allen, Luke Anderson, Bethany Atencio, Mary Austin, Emma Banghart, Brooklyn Belnap, Kade Bessert, Kiara Bonilla, Sara Bonner, Jasmine Brandon, Izabelle Brophy, Jaya Case, Shianna Casey, Ann Christensen, Amber Clark, Kaleigh Cruickshank, Alexander Eckberg, Makenna Flinn, Gabriel Gallagher, Audrey Geer, Annalea Gorrino, Madeleine Gross, Claire Grossman, Lauren Hansen, Susan Harris, Ella Haupt, Cross Hessler, Tullulah Hill, Savannah Hoisington, Isabel Hruby, Ian Holm, Nicholas Johnson, Tanner Jolley, Jenna Kastrup and Mya Kelley.
Also, Erin Kelly, Rowen Kimble, Abigail Ligon, Sierra Lloyd, Analeise Luckett, Josephine Luedtke, Jaidynn Maynard, Cort McDaniel, Lilly Morris, Ryenn Nolan, Sophia Olson, Juntae Park, Jaden Psencik, Christina Ravelojaona, Malia Recker, Cole Savage, Elliotte Schroeder, Blake Schultz, Lainie Seeley, Makell Stegelmeier, Masen Stoddard, Layne Thompson, Lauren Vance, Kamryn VonBurg, Jacob Weaver, Mackenzie Wells, Saphire Wheeler, Jack Williams and McGinley Zastrow.
Grand Junction High School students are Dylan Beagle, Alicia Black, Addison Bradshaw, Brooke Breckenridge, Lily Caldwell, Makenze Carver, Kathryne Ellis, Rachel Foutz, Abigail Fried, Mary-Elizabeth Fried, Kylee Garcia, Connor Gillaspie, Hannah Guevara, Dolcie Hanlon, Sarah Lampitt, Kyle McCain, Amanda Moran, Maxwell Nikkari, Ashlyn Plantiko, Elizabeth Pramenko, Morgan Raimer, Kyle Reed, Emma Rose, Dahlia Saenz, Madison Sanders, Lisa Scott, Parker Stanfield, Luke Sturgeon, Warin Watson, Chloe White, Emerson Wilson, Malia Yang, Jocelynn Young
Grand River High School students are Susan Harris, Sierra Rabe and Isabelle Williams.
Mesa Valley Community School students are Rylea Cheney, Sara McElroy, Bailee Rauen, Abigail Senko and Raine Wilhelm.
Palisade High School students are Naomi Allen, Eden Almgren, Bridget Bankert, Megen Blackmore, Johnathan Cain, Alexis Chelle, Caylee Chutka, Tessa Clucas, Caedin Cook, Reece Davis, Gizelle Dearcos, Nallely Fuentes Duran, Erica Etcheverry, Sydney Gammel, Bella Gigoux, Annika Johnson, Andrew Keith, Annabelle Kindall, Colin Lake, Magdalena Latek, Rachel Larsen, Jennasea Licata, Monay Licata, Pragya Luitel and Kendyl MacAskill.
Also, Alexis Marushack, Jonathan May, William Mello, David Montoni-Tiller, Arly Morales, Sydney Mosby, Cade Moseley, Cadence Neste, Jack Perrin, Kalea Potter, Gabriela Reitz, Jack Respet, Fiona Richards, Bella Sauvage, Luke Shrader, Nishma Shrestha, Addelaide Steele, Amarah Thompson, Emma Walitt, Destiny Wrich and Alesia Yanowich.
