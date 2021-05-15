- Connor Meredith, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate, was named to spring 2021 dean’s list at University of Colorado Boulder. Meredith is pursuing a PhD in Math at CU.
- Maci Wiley of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial safety this spring from University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.
- The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has named Coal Ridge High School student, Joseph N. Thompson of New Castle, a National Merit $2500 Scholarship winner. Thompson’s probable career field is engineering.
To honor local graduates, Mesa Mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, is hosting a national contest that will award $10,000 to a number of class of 2021 high school and college graduates.
Washington Prime Group will offer chances at prizes ranging from $500–$3,000 to spend at any WPG town center nationwide. Bonus entries are available through different actions on social media.
The prize money is intended to help graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation. The contest will go through June 7 and winners will be notified and announced June 9.
Graduates can enter at https://a.pgtb.me/sGr2fj, by selecting “Mesa Mall” and adding their name and other information.
