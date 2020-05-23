Connor Meredith, a 2015 graduate of Palisade High School, was named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at the University of Colorado-Boulder. He is pursuing a doctorate degree in math at CU. Meredith was granted a summer research internship at CU under Dr. Jonathan Wise, researching classifying tropical surfaces.
India Hilty of Grand Junction, a senior and organismal biology and ecology major at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, received the Laboratory Award in Organismal Biology and Ecology at the college’s annual honors convocation, presented virtually on May 14.
Kylee Spaedt-Casto of Whitewater was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.
Lions Club announces scholarships
Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each were awarded to four students enrolled at Colorado Mesa University for the 2020–21 school year.
Savanah Spach, nursing major, Central High School graduate.
Anika Roelands, psychology/counseling major, Fruita Monument High School graduate.
Bevan Clauson, English/pre-secondary education major, Fruita Monument High School graduate.
Brittany Lara, English/pre-secondary education major, Central High School graduate.
Many student scholarships awarded
The Jack Broughton – Colorado Mesa University Scholarship ($2,000 renewable and $8,000 total over the course of four years) was awarded to Cassidy Lastine, a graduating senior at Fruita Monument High School. She will attend Colorado Mesa University, pursuing a career in biology with a business minor.
The Western Colorado Community College Scholarship, (one-time $1,500 scholarship awarded to a student who will be attending any program at Western Colorado Community College) was awarded to Anna Weiland, a graduating senior at Fruita Monument High School. She will attend Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College this fall, pursuing an associate’s degree in baking and pastry culinary arts and a bachelor’s degree in hospitality.
Grand Valley Power Scholarships, (one-time $1,500 scholarship per person awarded to students who will be attending an accredited institution of higher education) were awarded to: Chloe Nordstrom, a graduating senior at Mesa Valley Community School, pursuing a career in pre-law at Colorado Mesa University this fall; Kaylie Fuller, a graduating senior at De Beque High School, pursuing a degree in criminal justice at the University of Northern Colorado; Joshua Meyers, a graduating senior at Plateau Valley High School, plans to study pre-dentistry and biology; Katelyn Johnson, a graduating senior at Fruita Monument High School, will study biomedical science; Hannah Piland, a graduating senior at Plateau Valley High School, pursuing a degree in business administration at Colorado Mesa University this fall; and Delaney Bruner, a graduating senior at Mesa Valley Community School, pursuing a degree in aviation technology at Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College.
Application deadline nears
Applications for the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker scholarship is June 1. Applicants must currently live in a home serviced by Grand Valley Power and plan to enroll as a full-time student at Western Colorado Community College for the upcoming academic year.
The WCCC Electric Lineworker Scholarship is a $2,000 one-time award.
Applications can be mailed, dropped off at the Grand Valley Power main office or submitted at gvp.org/scholarship-program. Scholarship recipient selection is based on a combination of weighted criteria, including financial need, academic, volunteer or work achievements and a personal essay.
Email scholarships@gvp.org or call 242-0040 for information.