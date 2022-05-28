Jillian Arja-Leon, a 2011 Grand Junction High School graduate, graduated this month with a master of science in nutrition and dietetics from Metropolitan State University of Denver and will start an internship in Denver soon.
Anna Hartman of Montrose was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Emily Hartman of Montrose was named to the spring 2022 semester president’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Scholarships to be lineworkers
June 1 is the application deadline for the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker scholarship, offered by Grand Valley Power.
Applicants must reside in Mesa County at the time of application and plan to enroll as a full-time student at WCCC for the upcoming academic year.
The WCCC Electric Lineworker Scholarship is a $2,000 one-time award.
Mesa County Libraries Adult Learning Center offers Career Online High School giving students the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate, and the course of study prepares students for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce.
A GED program is also offered and is a good fit for students who will benefit from a structured program that offers the ability to work with a teacher and peers in an in-class setting. The GED program also offers online options for students who cannot attend in-person classes.
Call the Mesa County Libraries Adult Learning Center at 970-683-2443 to talk to staff who can help students decide which option is best for their needs.
Enrollment for fall 2022 classes will take place in June and July.