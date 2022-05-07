Central High School senior Jayden Bussey is the winner of the Central class of 1972’s 50-year Reunion Scholarship. The scholarship is dedicated to the class of 1972’s principal, Alvis D. Fetter, who served as principal at Central for 17 years.
Jacob Melchor of Grand Junction presented on April 25 at Concordia University Nebraska’s 2022 Research Symposium, in Seward, Nebraska.
Reganne McIntire of Cedaredge and Rebeka Scheiderer of Hotchkiss, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
Charles Terrell of Olathe received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021–22 academic year from Central College for a high commitment to academic achievement. Terrell is a member of the class of 2022 at Central, in Pella, Iowa.
The Grand Junction Gem & Mineral Club presented $1,000 scholarships on April 28 to Colorado Mesa University Earth Sciences students Destiny Duarte, Karlie Hadden, and Anja Riedel. The club has awarded scholarships since the 1970s, to students pursuing future careers in the earth sciences.
Grand Junction resident Tyler Rich, 11, received second place in the February 2022 Cricket League art competition. For this contest, each entrant was asked to submit original art on the theme “Flight.” Rich’s artwork, “Night’s Wings,” appears in the Cricket League section of the May/June 2022 issue and is posted at cricketmagkids.com/contests.
Area students are candidates for degrees from Utah State University. Karli Breinholt of Fruita, a bachelor of science in dietetics; Tanesha Hartnagle of Clifton, an associate of applied science in registered nurse from USU Moab; Sam Hedrick of Delta, a certificate of proficiency in heavy equipment operator from USU Eastern; Gillian Kik of Grand Junction, a bachelor of science in geography; and Alyssa Wilson of Grand Junction, a certificate of completion in practical nursing and an associate of science in general studies from USU Moab.
