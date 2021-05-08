Kade Terrell of Olathe is one of approximately 140 Central College (Pella, Iowa) students who presented academic research April 28 at the college’s inaugural Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry. Terrell’s presentation was titled “Effect of Smelling Salts on Standing Long Jump and Grip Strength.”
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction has recognized Students of the Month for April. Students are selected by their high schools, based on a combination of academic performance and community service. Students recognized are Ana Luckett from Fruita Monument High School; Grace Hann, Caprock Academy; Parker Stanfield, Grand Junction High School; Angelina Baldwin, R-5 High School; Anna Mueller, Central High School; and Nallely Fuentes Duran, Palisade High School.
Fruita Co-op announces scholarships
The Fruita Consumers Co-op has announced the names of area high school students selected to receive a Co-op Country scholarship. These are presented to high school graduates entering college with intentions to major in agricultural-related degree programs.
Logan Weimer, a senior at Nucla High School, is the winner of the Co-op Country Agriculture Future of America scholarship ($3,200 academic scholarship plus $1,000 for the AFA Leadership conference). Weiner was also awarded a $2,000 Co-op Country Academic Scholarship. He plans to attend the University of Wyoming.
Camryn Guerrero, a senior at Caprock Academy, plans to attend Colorado School of Mines, received a $3,000 scholarship.
Addie Hudson, a senior at Rifle High School, plans to attend University of the Cumberlands, received a $3,000 scholarship.
Jenna Baugh, a senior at Norwood High School,plans to attend West Texas A&M University, received a $2,000 scholarship.
Preschool open houses scheduled
A number of elementary schools in School District 51 will host preschool open houses from 4:30–6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Early Childhood Preschool program is for children who will be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 31. Children must meet eligibility requirements to attend the program.
At open houses, parents can visit with teachers, pick up a questionnaire and an ASQ (developmental screening). Parents will also need to provide the child’s birth certificate and immunization record.
Call the Early Childhood Education Department at 254-5429 or 254-5422 for information and a list of schools hosting the preschool open houses.
