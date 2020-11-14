- Gabriel Dutton of Grand Junction and Anna Gosz of Glenwood Springs graduated Oct. 23, with a Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Headline goes here
Grand Valley Power is sponsoring three high school juniors or seniors to attend the annual Youth Tour or the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp during next summer break. This is a great opportunity for local, young leaders to experience a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
New this year, is a Colorado Youth Tour experience. Normally, this trip includes travel to Washington D.C., however, for the health and safety of participating students, the Colorado Electric Educational Institute Board of Directors has decided to shift to an in-state adventure instead due to many variables with planning such a large event. Instead, students who are selected for the Colorado Youth Tour will have a busy itinerary with experiences that include a tour of the state Capitol, Denver Mint and river rafting.
These trips are planned:
- Colorado Youth Tour: One all-expense paid trip to the Colorado Youth Tour, June 15-20.
- Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp: Two all-expense paid trips to the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp at the Glen Eden Resort, Colorado, July 17-22.
Applications are open to all current high school students who will be at least 16 years of age by the trip/camp selected, and to whose parents or legal guardians are members of Grand Valley Power. Students are required to submit a 500-word essay and completed application. Applications can be found online or by contacting high school counseling offices. Completed applications must be returned by Jan. 13.
Go to gvp.org/youth-leadership-programs for information.