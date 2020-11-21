Leadership opportunity
Grand Valley Power is sponsoring three high school juniors or seniors to attend the annual Youth Tour or the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp during next summer break.
The Colorado Youth Tour normally gives students the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., however, for the health and safety of participating students, the Colorado Electric Educational Institute Board of Directors decided to shift to an in-state trip instead.
Trips planned are the Colorado Youth Tour (one all-expense-paid trip June 15–20) where students will learn about co-ops, have one-on-one conversations with elected officials, visit major attractions and network with their peers.
At the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp, (two all-expense paid trips to the Glen Eden Resort, July 17–22), students will learn about the issues in the electric industry, how cooperatives work, ride a gondola and visit the Trapper Mine.
Applications are open to those who will be at least 16 years-old by the trip/camp date, and to whose parents or legal guardians are members of Grand Valley Power. Students are required to submit a 500-word essay.
Applications are at gvp.org/youth-leadership-programs and are due by Jan. 13.
Bound for military academies
Students in Colorado’s Third Congressional District have received nominations from Congressman Scott Tipton to attend military service academies. The individuals were selected based on meeting or exceeding the rigorous requirements of the respective academy and Tipton’s office.
U.S. Air Force Academy nominations include Jamie Brown of Grand Junction, Nicholas Burke of Grand Junction, Micah DeField of Hotchkiss and Benjamin Sceats ofGlenwood Springs, all who were nominated for more than one service academy.
Also nominated were Gabe Gallagher and Anaiya Harris of Grand Junction, Erik Krauth of New Castle and Dayton Sofka of Olathe.
Nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy include Gabriel Gueretta of Grand Junction, Jeffrey Lowe of Glenwood Springs and Augustus Reed of Montrose.
Nominations to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy include Justin Henderson of Meeker and Simon Varela of Austin
