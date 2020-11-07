Triniti Krauss of Fruita was part of the Simpson College speech and debate team that turned in a winning performance at the 2020 Missouri Mule tournament, Oct. 16–17.
In the tournament, hosted by the University of Central Missouri, Simpson took first place in the debate team sweepstakes before capturing third place in the individual event sweepstakes. Krauss contributed to Simpson’s win by finishing as quarterfinalist in public forum debate.
The day-one performance gave Simpson its third debate win of the fall. The team accumulated 97.5 points to edge Washburn University and finish atop the 24-team field. After the third-place finish in the individual event sweepstakes, Simpson took second place out of 29 teams in overall team sweepstakes for the weekend.
The team will compete this weekend in the Jack Lynch Invitational.