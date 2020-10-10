Area students graduated recently from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Wade Ebert of Delta earned a degree in environmental studies and Mickey TerLouw of Grand Junction earned degrees in sociology/anthropology and Japanese.
Garyd Casteel of Delta graduated May 15 from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota with an associate in applied science degree in electrical transmission system technology.
n The Grand Junction High School Academic Team recently won the virtual National Academic Quiz Tournaments Quiz Bowl Tournament.
The team competed virtually against 16 top Colorado schools and went undefeated to win the tournament.
“The GJHS Academic Team is on quite a winning streak with 21 state championships and countless other championship titles,” a news release said.
By winning this statewide tournament, the students have qualified for nationals to be held Memorial Day weekend.
