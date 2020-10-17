Trinity Krauss of Fruita is a member of the Simpson College speech and debate team, which won the virtual Southwest Baptist University Derryberry Season Opener tournament Oct. 2–3.
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, bested a field of 21 colleges and universities from across the country by scoring 200 team points to win the overall speech and debate sweepstakes. Simpson was also named the top Pi Kappa Delta chapter at the tournament.
The three-time Pi Kappa Delta national debate champion, Simpson is competing again this weekend at the University of Central Missouri’s Mule Invitational.
Essays to focus on Bill of Rights
Fleet Reserve Association Colorado West Branch 244 is sponsoring an essay contest that is open to students in the seventh through 12th grade, including public, private and home school students.
The theme for this year’s essay is “The Bill of Rights and Me.” Essays are limited to 350 words, and entries must be submitted to contest chairman Rich Reno by Dec. 1.
Call Reno at 241-5000 or Chuck Watkins at 970-434-0868 for information.
