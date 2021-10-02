Student Spotlight: Oct. 2, 2021 Oct 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Rishi Lohar of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of arts degree in physics, magna cum laude, on May 9, from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.Summer Jones of Grand Junction earned a master of science in chemistry degree during the summer 2021 semester at the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University, in Athens, Ohio,Lily MacCachran of Grand Junction was named to the summer 2021 semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dean's List Grand Junction Semester University Education Spotlight New York Jones St. Lawrence Recommended for you More from this section Supply chain snafus touch every corner of the economy Fringe conspiracy theory has now become mainstream Robocalls are an epidemic. Here's why there's no quick fix Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView