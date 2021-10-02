Rishi Lohar of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of arts degree in physics, magna cum laude, on May 9, from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

Summer Jones of Grand Junction earned a master of science in chemistry degree during the summer 2021 semester at the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University, in Athens, Ohio,

Lily MacCachran of Grand Junction was named to the summer 2021 semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.