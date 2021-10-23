Aaron Margosian of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list for academic excellence at Biola University in La Mirada, California.
Kyle Gilbert of Whitewater, was named to the summer 2021 term dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominic Gaty, a 2016 Fruita Monument High School graduate, is serving aboard USS Alaska, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Gaty joined the Navy four years ago and serves as an electronics technician whose responsibilities include operating and maintaining electronic systems on board the boat.
Theresa Bloom of Grand Junction recently earned a masters degree in organizational leadership, with high distinction, from Colorado Christian University. Bloom earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mesa State College (CMU) several years ago. She recently created Little Blossom Publishing and Consulting.
Kyle Propst of Mesa, was named to the summer 2021 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Jeremy Bergen of Grand Junction earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.