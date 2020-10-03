- Clifton Braddy of Hotchkiss and Janae Norman of Grand Junction were named to the spring 2020 semester dean's list at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
The District 51 Foundation has announced its third round of grants with Bloom Where You Are Planted, a grant fund created by the family of Karl Bloom who passed away from a brain tumor.
“Karl’s life was an example to so many people about how to give back to your community,” a news release said.
“He was a dedicated local volunteer in Scouting, HOSA, and a band parent. This grant will provide K-12 students with financial need the support to allow them to pursue extracurricular activities.”
A total of 25 students received grants totaling $2,314 in the second round of Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants. Some of the extracurricular activities included Legacy Academy, Fruita Parks and Recreation, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, and the Art Center.
The application deadline for the third round of grants is Dec. 15. The application to apply can be found at d51foundation.org.
Go to the website or call 254-5108 for information.