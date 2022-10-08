Caprock Academy has received a College Success Award from GreatSchools, a nonprofit that provides school information to parents and families.
The annual recognition honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college as determined by available data in each state.
Caprock Academy is among 1,742 high schools from 25 states that have demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who enroll in a two-or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework and persist on to their second year, a news release said.
“The College Success Award is possible because Colorado is leading the nation in both collecting and transparently sharing information on how students perform after high school, which is valuable information for families, educators and policymakers,” the release said.
Ninety schools in Colorado received this year’s honor.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our students, teachers and support staff in earning the school this recognition,” said Caprock Academy’s head of school, said Andrew Collins, in the release.
“We know that our school community puts in countless hours of hard work in preparing the next generation of global citizens, and the college success award is just one more measure of their progress,” Collins said.