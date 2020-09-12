Parker J. Stanfield has been named a semifinalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. A Grand Junction High School student, he is among 16,000 academically talented high school seniors who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships valued at more than $30 million that will be offered in the spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
$78,000 in grants help feed students
In the past six months, the School District 51 Foundation has received more than $78,000 in grants and donations to help provide for the food needs of its 22,000 students in School District 51.
$25,000 from the Western Colorado Community Foundation/#GJ Strong Fund.
$25,000 from the Colorado COVID Relief Fund grant.
$28,565 from generous community donors.
Donations and grants have helped cover the cost of the Emergency Meal Program, the Angel Lunch Fund and the Lunch Lizard.
“Many of our families are struggling with unpaid meal account balances through the entire school year,” a news release said.
“A significant part of our Mesa County population are considered the working poor, who miss the coverage provided by free and reduced meal programs, yet still have a need,” the release said.
In the last 20 years, housing costs have increased two to three times within a family’s monthly budget, decreasing the ability to pay other expenses.
“The ripple effect is we have an escalating amount of Mesa County families with unpaid meal accounts and food insecurities,” the release said.
Since mid-March, District 51 Food and Nutrition Services has provided more than 20,000 meals a week to students in Mesa County. They have created innovative ways to make sure the hunger needs of its students have been met.
In addition, they recently unveiled a new plan to provide meals for the 2,600 students newly enrolled in the District 51 Online School. This provides online students the opportunity to get breakfast and lunch at their home school’s pick-up site.
In addition, the US Department of Agriculture recently announced that it is extending the Free Meals for Kids program through the end of December 2020 or until funding runs out.
Go to d51foundation.org or call 254-5108 for information.