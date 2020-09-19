- Area students received degrees recently from Adams State University in Alamosa. Maria Adrianna McHugh of Cederedge, earned a MA in counseling—school counseling; Megan Chaney of Delta, a MA in counseling—clinical mental health; Madeline Curtis of Fruita, a BA in theatre; Tyler Hollins of Grand Junction, a BA, HPPE—sports management; Jontay Jongsma of Grand Junction, a MA in counseling—clinical mental health; Kelly Michelle Lord of New Castle, a MA in counseling—school counseling; and Blair M. Wade of Whitewater, a MBA in leadership.
- Grand Junction residents Jacob Huene and Michael S. Huene were named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Grand Junction Branch of The American Association of University Women awarded six scholarships of $1,600 each students attending Colorado Mesa University. They are Clover Market, nursing; Sherry Buxton, geology; Anna Rencoret, accounting; Kersea Calhoun, secondary education English; Rondalynn Snow, English; and Jacqueline Styons, animation and film. The $500 veteran’s scholarship was awarded to Nicole Wynter, a sophomore at Western Colorado Community College studying information and computer science.
The deadline for students to enter the 2021 National Radon Poster Contest is Nov. 20.
Students ages 9–14 are invited to educate communities about indoor radon risks, win cash prizes, and have their artwork distributed across the state or country.
Eligible students are enrolled in public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense, or home school. Members of a sponsoring club, such as a scouting organization or an art, computer, science, or 4-H club also are eligible. One entry per student is allowed. Poster contest submission forms, topics, rules, and prizes are online at coloradoradon.info.
Colorado entries will be judged based on content accuracy, visual communication of the topic, reproducibility, and originality. State winners are awarded $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third. Teachers of students with winning entries will each receive $100.