The Grand Junction Branch of The American Association of University Women awarded six scholarships of $1,600 each to students attending Colorado Mesa University.
They are Clover Markert, nursing; Sherri Buxton, geology; Anna Rencoret, accounting; Kersea Calhoun, secondary education English; Randelyn Snow, English; and Jacqueline Styons, animation and film.
The $500 veterans scholarship was awarded to Nicole Wynter, a sophomore at Western Colorado Community College studying information and computer science.