The Mount Garfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has provided area charter, private and public schools with the requirements for students to prepare essays for its annual American History Essay Contest.
The contest is for students in the fifth through eighth grades and the topic is “The Boston Massacre.”
Deadline for the essays to be submitted is Nov. 13.
Teachers and parents are asked to support student who wish to present their essay. The winner of the contest will receive a certificate, medal and a small stipend.
Students or parents should contact their school for more information.
A virtual U.S. Service Academy and ROTC information session is planned for 5–7 p.m. Sept. 15 to provide parents and students information about the service academy and ROTC application process.
The event is hosted by the five service academies — the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the four college ROTC Programs representing the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy.
The webinar is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy. The Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.
The event is free and open to the public and registration is required. After registering, you will be sent an email with information on how to join the meeting. To register for the Zoom meeting, go to usafa-admissions.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclf-qtqzMoHNT5bHf0iNZgt9NFl1d0HCeL.
Fleet Reserve Association Colorado West Branch 244 presented first place awards earlier this year to the local winners of the annual FRA sponsored Americanism/Patriotism essay contest.
The essay contest is national in scope with entries from eight regions across the United States. It includes all branches overseas in the Pacific and also includes all FRA branches overseas in the Atlantic North of the Fortieth Parallel. The essay contest is open to students in the seventh through 12th grade.
Because of COVID-19, the awards and a $50 check were presented to the first place winners at their respective homes by shipmates Richard Reno and Charles (Bud) Johnson this spring. The winning first place entries were forwarded to the West Coast Region Americanism/Patriotism Committee for judging at the regional level.
Local award winners are:
- 12th grade first place, Tessa Berry, Fruita Monument High School
- Eighth grade first place, Lisa Azevedo, Centennial Middle School, in Montrose
- Seventh grade first place, Konnor Zehniser, Grand Junction