A new study of greater sage-grouse north of Grand Junction confirmed overall impacts from energy development, but also found an unexpected seasonal affinity that the birds have for pipeline corridors and roadways that are part of that development.
“This is a new phenomenon in the sage-grouse literature,” Brett Walker, a researcher with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told Garfield County commissioners Tuesday in discussing the results of the study he led.
The research focuses on greater sage-grouse in the Parachute-Piceance-Roan population of the greater sage-grouse. That population stretches roughly northwest of the De Beque/Parachute/Rifle area and straddles the Garfield/Rio Blanco county line. The greater sage-grouse is found in several western states, and in Colorado is limited to northwest Colorado. It has been the subject of conservation efforts in the West due to declining numbers and threats such as energy development and wildfire.
While much of the bird’s range is flatter and more arid, the Parachute-Piceance-Roan population’s habitat differs in that it is higher-elevation, with more moisture, and a fragmented landscape consisting of ridges, valleys and steep slopes. It also has seen extensive natural gas development, and Walker set out to examine things such as how many well pads, roads and other infrastructure are found around locations used by sage-grouse, the impacts of things such as disturbed versus reclaimed surface, and whether current caps on energy development density and disturbance are adequate.
The research entailed field crews capturing and marking female sage-grouse with leg bands and fitting them with VHF necklace collars between 2006 and 2013, and amassing telemetry data of the birds’ locations.
The research found that the birds consistently avoided infrastructure features with disturbed surface during breeding/nesting season and winter, something also shown in past research. But it also found that they selected locations with low to intermediate levels of disturbed and reclaimed surface and locations closer to pipelines and roads in summer/fall.
“That’s actually novel, so in that way, these birds in the Piceance are really unique in that they’re selecting areas with a little bit of infrastructure rather than undeveloped areas at least in summer/fall,” Walker told the commissioners.
Nearly a third of the birds’ documented locations in summer/fall were within 10 meters of pipeline corridors. More than half were within 100 meters.
“This doesn’t seem to be just correlational; rather it seems to be that birds are actually actively selecting these pipelines in these high-elevation, mountain big sagebrush systems,” Walker said.
Also, 13% of recorded bird locations were within 10 meters of roads, and about half were within 100 meters, during summer/fall.
Walker said researchers don’t know exactly why these behaviors may be occurring, but in the pipeline corridors it could be tied to successional habitat and sagebrush regrowth, leading to increased foraging resources such as forbs, insects and sagebrush. They also could be seeking out pipeline corridors and roadways out of a preference, shown in past studies, to roost at night in more open areas and on ridges, Walker believes. Those same ridges are where a lot of oil and gas infrastructure, including roads and pipelines, can be found.
Walker said he doesn’t know of results similar to what this study found, other than a Utah study showing female sage-grouse with broods preferred mowed areas within 10 or 20 meters of existing sagebrush, indicating some level of selection for disturbed areas.
Walker said in the study that the findings suggest that sage-grouse response to energy development may differ in moderate-moisture, high-elevation sagebrush systems, and the positive seasonal response to low to intermediate levels of reclaimed infrastructure “suggests that rapid reclamation may help ameliorate otherwise negative impacts of energy development.” But he added that the positive results can’t be extrapolated to other Colorado populations or populations in arid sagebrush ecosystems, it’s not clear what impact there could be on population levels, and more research is needed.
Noting a 3% annual cap imposed by the Bureau of Land Management on human surface disturbances in priority greater sage-grouse habitat in Colorado, Walker said in the study that its findings support of a cap of 3% or lower in breeding and winter habitat. A large majority of female grouse use locations in the study area had less than 3% disturbed surface within 1,000 meters, the study found.